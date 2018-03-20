Sales and Marketing

Covering technology tools needed by a modern digital marketer including marketing automation, e-mail lists, social media marketing, performance management, content tracking, location-based marketing, web analytics, lead management, advertising, and campaign management.

Sales and Marketing News

Juniper launches cryptocurrency, founder says ‘we’re 100% not sure it’s going to work’

 3 days ago

How Salesforce, Microsoft, Google, and others marked International Women’s Day 2018

 3 days ago

Shopify responds to critical take on drop shipping in Reply All podcast

 4 days ago

Canada is the perfect place to innovate, Amazon’s head of Canadian advertising says

 4 days ago

82% of Canadians believe data sharing enhances democracy, but 39% don’t want to share their own – OVH

 5 days ago