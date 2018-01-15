Tech in Sports
THE IMPACT TECHNOLOGY IS HAVING ON PROFESSIONAL SPORTS
FIFA tackles concussions at 2018 World Cup – Tech in Sports Ep. 33Mandy Kovacs, 6 days ago
Do the 2018 Olympics prove athletes have peaked? – Tech in Sports Ep. 32Mandy Kovacs, 2 weeks ago
The most impactful tech stories of the 2018 Winter Olympics – Tech in Sports Ep. 31Mandy Kovacs, 3 weeks ago
NFL giving concussion & injury tech startups a platform – Tech in Sports Ep. 30Alex Radu, 4 weeks ago
Tech in Sports Videos
Tech in Sports looks at the impact technological advancements are having on professional sports
Rapid developments in technology are affecting our lives in surprising new ways. From Olympic sports to hockey to auto racing, changes to training, performance and even determining the winner are making a significant difference to how things are done in the world of competitive sports.
Tech in Sports Blogs
Catherine Boivie at CES 2018: Google and some… unusual itemsCatherine Aczel Boivie, 2 months ago
The Business Leadership Podcast: Mark Cohon, Chairman at Global TorontoEdwin Frondozo, 5 months ago
The brave new world of daily fantasy sportsCharlie Teljeur, 2 years ago
Golf wearables more than just keeping scoreCharlie Teljeur, 2 years ago
Tech in Sports News
The top tech-related commercials from Super Bowl LIIEric Emin Wood, 1 month ago
Exploring the most high tech Olympics in history – Tech in Sports Ep. 29Mandy Kovacs, 1 month ago
Hashtag Trending – Tech influences at the 2018 Winter Olympics, iPhone struggles, Firefox tackles privacyAlex Radu, 1 month ago
Why does soccer hate video replay? – Tech in Sports Ep. 28Mandy Kovacs, 2 months ago
Intel mixes drones with AI to transform Ferrari’s racing experienceBrian Jackson, 2 months ago
Sports Tech seeks to define its market at CES 2018Brian Jackson, 2 months ago
New Jabra headphones designed for music and voice-first devices like AlexaAlex Coop, 2 months ago
Exploring the most innovative sports tech at CES 2018 – Tech in Sports Ep. 27Mandy Kovacs, 2 months ago
Is VR ruining live sports? – Tech in Sports Ep. 26Alex Radu, 2 months ago
Predicting the trending sports stories of 2018 – Tech in Sports Ep. 25Mandy Kovacs, 2 months ago
Best sports stories of 2017 – Tech in Sports Ep. 24Mandy Kovacs, 3 months ago
CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos modernize IT systems for more streamlined game dayMandy Kovacs, 3 months ago
NFL adopting machine learningPaolo Del Nibletto, 3 months ago
Will technology invent a new sport? – Tech in Sports Ep 23Mandy Kovacs, 3 months ago
Exploring performance-enhancing athletic apparel – Tech in Sports Ep. 22Mandy Kovacs, 3 months ago
