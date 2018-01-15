Tech in Sports

THE IMPACT TECHNOLOGY IS HAVING ON PROFESSIONAL SPORTS

FIFA tackles concussions at 2018 World Cup – Tech in Sports Ep. 33

 Mandy Kovacs, 6 days ago

Do the 2018 Olympics prove athletes have peaked? – Tech in Sports Ep. 32

 Mandy Kovacs, 2 weeks ago

The most impactful tech stories of the 2018 Winter Olympics – Tech in Sports Ep. 31

 Mandy Kovacs, 3 weeks ago

NFL giving concussion & injury tech startups a platform – Tech in Sports Ep. 30

 Alex Radu, 4 weeks ago