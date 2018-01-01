About ITBusiness.ca

ITBusiness.ca is Canada’s leading information source for line-of-business professionals seeking to leverage technology to drive their business goals – from HR to marketing to the C-Suite. Through a mix of case studies, interviews, and product reviews, ITBusiness.ca offers executives a one-stop shop for all of their digital transformation needs, while also providing technology industry news with a Canadian context.
In addition to daily content, our editorial staff produces a daily email newsletter, the daily tech news podcast Hashtag Trending and weekly podcast Tech in Sports, video including our All Hands On Tech review series, and runs a community blogger program that invites tech-savvy business professionals to contribute to the conversation.
We invite Canadian business professionals to engage with us through our Facebook Page, Google+, and our Twitter account.
Editorial Staff
|Eric Emin Wood is an associate editor at IT World Canada and the editor of ITBusiness.ca. When not writing about the tech industry he enjoys photography, movies, travelling, and the Oxford comma, and will talk your ear off about animation if you give him an opening.
|Mandy Kovacs edits our sister site Computer Dealer News and is a contributor to ITBusiness.ca. She is a Carleton University journalism graduate with extensive experience in the B2B market. When not writing about tech, you can find Mandy following political news and sports on Twitter, and preparing for her future as a cat lady.
|Alex Radu produces video for IT World Canada, with his taped work appearing across the company’s network of sites, and is a contributor to ITBusiness.ca. When not writing about the tech industry, Alex can be found reading, watching TV/movies, or watching the Lakers rebuild with one eye open.
|Alex Coop is a staff writer for ITBusiness.ca and a former community reporter. When not writing about the tech scene, Alex is playing or watching basketball, reading comics and looking up slow-cook meals. He’s also a massive fan of bow ties.
ITWC Staff and Other Contributors
|Brian Jackson is the editorial director of IT World Canada and a contributor to ITBusiness.ca. Brian writes about technology for business executives and regularly appears on mainstream media to comment on technology issues. Brian began his professional career as a new media journalist with Discovery Channel Interactive, producing a live webcast series and contributing to the Gemini-award winning site Race to Mars project.
|Fawn Annan serves as president and group publisher of IT World Canada Inc. (ITWC) and is a blogger for ITBusiness.ca. Fawn has been with ITWC for 15 years serving at various times as GM for executive events, marketing director, publisher of the company’s enterprise division, and vice-president of operations and chief strategist. Prior to her work at ITWC Fawn owned her own animation company and an events company which produced the Open Systems Shows in Canada.
|Edwin Frondozo is a Toronto-based entrepreneur and host of The Business Leadership Podcast, which ITBusiness.ca is proud to carry. In addition to his side-gig of interviewing executives, Edwin is the co-founder and CMO of Slingshot VoIP, a virtual PBX and business VoIP provider.
|ITBusiness.ca is also pleased to partner with cross-platform marketing firm iNvolved Media’s Canadian director of social media strategy, Karim Kanji, on his Tech Talks podcast. Prior to joining iNvolved Media, Karim led the paid social media strategy for some of Canada’s most popular CPG and confectionery brands for Catalyst/GroupM.