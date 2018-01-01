Leadership
Dell EMC’s Deanna Thomson talks diversity, equality in tech for International Women’s Day2 days ago
2 Truths and a Lie with Red Hat Canada’s Luc VilleneuveAfter four years at the helm of Red Hat Canada and a long career in the tech industry, Luc Villeneuve has proven what he can do in the business world. But to get a better feel for Villeneuve's personal side, we decided to play a little game. Play along and...
What is needed to sustain momentum and success in Canada’s innovation superclusters?3 weeks ago - ITBusiness Staff
The Business Leadership Podcast: Heather Shantora, CEO at InnoCare4 weeks ago - Edwin Frondozo
Government grants – are they right for you?4 weeks ago - Brian Cookson
Tech Talks with Karim Kanji: Workplace Productivity with Jordan Sheridan of Microsoft Canada1 month ago - Karim Kanji
82% of Canadians believe data sharing enhances democracy, but 39% don’t want to share their own – OVH5 days ago
Hashtag Trending – Facebook ends newsfeed experiment, YouTube goes after conspiracy theorists7 days ago
Hashtag Trending – Spotify goes public, BMO to open tech campus, Equifax breach hits millions more customers1 week ago
Toronto tech community is turning heads, but needs to learn to brag more, says mayor at TechTO event1 week ago
Hashtag Trending – Amazon buys smart doorbell for $1 billion, 2018 Canadian Federal Budget focuses on cyber security2 weeks ago
2018 budget “misses the mark”: a comprehensive analysis of the Liberals’ tech initiatives2 weeks ago
ITWC | 55 Town Centre Court | Suite 302 | Toronto | Ontario | M1P 4X4
