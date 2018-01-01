Privacy

Technology issues affecting customer and employee privacy such as consent management, data breaches, security standards, surveillance practices, and online tracking.

Privacy News

online shopping, ecommerce

Nearly 9 out of 10 consumers willing to give up more personal info for better online shopping experiences

 2 weeks ago
Security locks hover over a tablet.

Data privacy issues contributing to eight-week sales delays, says new report

 3 weeks ago
hashtag trending

Hashtag Trending – Goodbye to CDs; Cryptocurrency’s richest people; Uber breach

 1 month ago

You don’t have to sacrifice privacy for security, says former Ontario privacy commissioner

 1 month ago
hashtag trending

Hashtag Trending – Tech influences at the 2018 Winter Olympics, iPhone struggles, Firefox tackles privacy

 1 month ago