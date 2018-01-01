Privacy
Privacy News
Nearly 9 out of 10 consumers willing to give up more personal info for better online shopping experiences2 weeks ago
You don’t have to sacrifice privacy for security, says former Ontario privacy commissioner1 month ago
Privacy Videos
How To In Windows 10: Turn off Wifi password sharingIt can be a hassle to spell out that cryptic WiFi password every time a friend comes over. But that doesn’t mean we want it shared with everyone in our contacts list. The new WiFi Sense feature with Windows 10 can connect you to crowd-sourced WiFi networks. It can also...
Privacy Blogs
Big data never forgets!7 months ago - Catherine Aczel Boivie
The negative correlation between time and your online security2 years ago - Mike Gifford
Security: web hosting and development2 years ago - Mike Gifford
Smart study of Canadian businesses pushes the right buttons on infosec awareness and privacy practices2 years ago - Claudiu Popa
More Privacy News
Salesforce CEO calls for heightened regulation and leadership changes among tech giants2 months ago
Government requests for Facebook user data continue to increase in Canada and worldwide3 months ago
Big banks and telcos backing $185 M supercluster bid for national digital identity system6 months ago
Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky fires back at critics8 months ago
Gmail to stop reading your messages for targeted ads9 months ago
Cyber insurance is necessary for businesses9 months ago
GET NEWS AND INSIGHTS CRITICAL TO YOUR BUSINESS Enter your email to receive the IT Business Newsletter and emails of interest from IT World Canada.
ITWC is obtaining consent to send emails. Your information will not be shared outside of ITWC. You may unsubscribe at any time.
ITWC | 55 Town Centre Court | Suite 302 | Toronto | Ontario | M1P 4X4
ITWC | 55 Town Centre Court | Suite 302 | Toronto | Ontario | M1P 4X4