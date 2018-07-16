Predicting the near and far-future of tech in sports – Tech in Sports Ep. 52

All your latest sports tech news from the past week, including the last bit of World Cup news, an inside look at the technology used by the Philadelphia 76ers, and we discuss the future of tech in sports. This is also our last episode for the foreseeable future. We want to thank everyone who has supported us so far.
Stories of the week:
- World Cup social media stats
- World Cup cyber security risks
- Broadcasting the World Cup with limits
- ESPN debuts new tech for the NBA Summer League
- NFLPA joins forces with an augmented reality company
- Samsung teams up with theScore to offer sports scores and news via Bixby
- LPGA chooses NEC as its official technology partner
- An arena in the Netherlands sets up sustainable energy system using recycled electric vehicle batteries
- More than 30 per cent of NFL, NBA, MLB teams use solar panels in some capacity
- MLB is experimenting with biometrics
- Minor League Baseball signs a partnership with a smart screen and digital technology company
- An inside look at the tech used by the Philadelphia 76ers
- MLB is hosting a virtual reality home run derby at the 2018 All Star weekend
- A new study shows more than half of Canadians know little about the risks associated with sports-related concussions
