How the New York Red Bulls are using eye-tracking technology to improve their play – Tech in Sports Ep. 50

All your latest sports tech news from the past week, including who’s winning the World Cup on social media, AI at Wimbledon, the Sacramento Kings mine cryptocurrency, and more! Plus, we chat with the goaltender of the MLS’ New York Red Bulls about how they’re using eye-tracking technology from Tobii Pro Insight to improve their on-field performance.

Stories of the week:

Social media stats for the first two weeks of the World Cup

Livestreaming the World Cup at all McDonalds in Sweden

Artificial intelligence at Wimbledon

N ew motion-capture technology developed at Coventry University could help tennis stars avoid injury

Sacramento Kings become the first sports team to mine cryptocurrency

Hamilton Ticats launch new all-access app that’s based on a new e-commerce platform

Disney must give up 22 regional sports channels as part of its Fox acquisition

CBS extends its NFL partnership to include mobile streaming

Facebook adds snooze button

Virtual running app Zwift acquires a smart tracking device company

English Premier League wants ‘concussion bins’

University of Calgary researchers develop a new cheap, portable blood test for concussions

