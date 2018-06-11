Is the NBA the most tech-savvy league in North America? – Tech in Sports Ep. 46

All your latest sports technology news, including referees live tweeting during the NBA Finals, AI gets its Stanley Cup predictions wrong, World Cup tech, and more! Plus, we chat with cybersecurity expert and former White House CIO Theresa Payton about the potential ramifications of Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts on Twitter.
Stories of the week:
- NHL starts a new video series with Wayne Gretzky as its host
- Intel launches its AI Challenge for the Olympic Games
- FOX Sports will use 5G technology to stream live 4K video from the US Open
- A Canadian becomes the first active player in the NFL to earn his medical degree
- Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo allegedly created five fake Twitter accounts to tweet support of himself, bash players
- BBC World Cup broadcast plans
- Australian national men’s soccer team using anti-fatigue tech to prepare for the World Cup
- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred discusses how baseball has changed because of technology
- NBA’s new augmented reality app
- Boston Brain Bank has collected the brains of 177 former NFL players and nine former NHL players to study effects of concussions
Follow us at: