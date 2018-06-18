Cybersecurity risks at the World Cup – Tech in Sports Ep. 48

All the latest sports tech news of the week, including World Cup predictions, ticket purchasing through Snapchat, ball tracking at the US Open, and more! Plus, we spoke with Alexis Dorais-Joncas, a security intelligence expert at ESET, about some of the biggest cybersecurity risks for fans, teams, and even venues at the World Cup.

Stories of the week:

World Cup predictions

Video replay at the World Cup

4K World Cup broadcast

Microchips in soccer balls

SAP teams up with Germany to unveil new performance-enhancing technology platform

Selling event tickets through Snapchat

Ball-tracking technology at the US Open

Watching the World Cup in virtual reality

New app called DiamondMetrics makes keeping track of baseball and softball statistics easier

Live play calling app sees success in its first major use

NBA using facial recognition software for new app

Former NHL players speak out about the league’s lack of action regarding concussions and CTE risks

Canadian government pledges $1.4 million to develop new concussion protocols for sports

