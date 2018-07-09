How AI and IoT are helping athletes in this year’s Tour De France – Tech in Sports Ep. 51

All your latest sports tech news from the past week, including more World Cup news, an unstoppable Bitmoji-Serena Williams, a prototype mouthguard helps track athlete fatigue through saliva, and more! Plus, we chat with Carol Austin, the head of performance, support and medical for Team Dimension Data at this year’s Tour De France. She was able to go in depth about how the team is using technology like AI and IoT, and how it’s using data to improve its performance.

Stories of the week:

FOX Sports’ gamble on the World Cup is paying off, especially across social media

McDonald’s and Google team up to anticipate hungry moments during the World Cup

Watching the World Cup in Australia gets a little messy

Facebook secures the rights to stream the UEFA Champions League in Brazil

PGA Tour experiments with AI

US Open will use electronic line calling for every game for the first time ever

All the tech being used at the 105th Tour De France

Snapchat’s new lens lets you play tennis against the greats

A mouthguard that can track athlete fatigue through saliva

Former Washington Redskin Shawn Springs has started a wearables company

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about his history of concussions sustained while racing

FIFA says no to concussion bins

