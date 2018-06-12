Cybersecurity implications of Bryan Colangelo’s burner Twitter accounts – Tech in Sports Ep. 47

All your latest sports technology news, including referees live tweeting during the NBA Finals, AI gets its Stanley Cup predictions wrong, World Cup tech, and more! Plus, we chat with cybersecurity expert and former White House CIO Theresa Payton about the potential ramifications of Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts on Twitter.
Stories of the week:
- NBA referees live-tweeted the championship games
- Amazon wins streaming rights for the English Premier League
- Twitter dissolves its live video team and consolidates it into its content partnerships team
- IT analytics startup Iceberg uses AI to wrongly predict the outcome of the Stanley Cup finals
- Discovery Channel parent company to create the “Netflix of golf”
- Unique marketing opportunity lets Sweden’s national men’s soccer coach Jan Andersson read messages from fans
- FIFA and FOX Sports team up with IBM Watson to produce fan-requested highlight packages
- Sports intelligence startup STATS Insight will be used by media providers at the World Cup to tell better stories
- University of Wisconsin-Madison offers summer course studying athlete monitoring technology
- Arccos teams up with Microsoft’s artificial intelligence to power its Caddie 2.0 app
- Suunto 9 GPS watch that boasts better battery life is released
- 2018 Canadian Printable Electronics Symposium award winners
- Liverpool FC goalie diagnosed with concussion just days after losing UEFA Champions League final
Follow us at: