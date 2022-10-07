Reddit releases new features and tools for advertisers

Reddit has made a series of updates to the Reddit Ads Manager to improve how advertisers get started with, manage and get the most out of their campaigns on Reddit.

To support its advertisers, particularly self-serve clients, the company has made improvements to its onboarding experience.

Live Chat:

This new Reddit Support chat module is accessible on every page of the Ads Manager, as well as in the Reddit Ads Help Center. The live chat feature will give guidance and support to new advertisers as they set up their campaigns on the platform.

Advertising Credit:

Testing campaigns and signing up will now be easier for advertisers. Reddit is introducing an advertising credit so that advertisers can learn more about the company’s advertising solutions and test Reddit as a channel for their business. Customers who take advantage of this credit will have it directly applied on their billing page.

Reddit Pixel Helper:

The Reddit Pixel Helper is a wizard-style experience in the ads dashboard that streamlines the pixel setup process to help new performance-focused advertisers integrate the Reddit Pixel, which lets them measure their campaign success, optimize campaigns, and retarget high-value customers.

Reddit is also introducing several features that support the launch and management of ad campaigns.

Expanding Community Targeting:

The company has added more than 1000 new targetable communities to the Reddit Ads Manager. This is part of an ongoing effort to open even more Reddit communities most relevant to a diverse set of advertisers.

Audience Manager:

The Audience Manager tool allows advertisers to edit, delete, create and reuse audiences across their Reddit ad accounts. This tool will save advertisers time while they test and segment various target audiences across the platform.

Post Library:

Reddit’s new Post Library will now allow advertisers to create, view, and manage all of their promoted posts in one single place.

Edit Ads:

Advertisers can now update the creatives of an existing ad right on the ‘Edit Ad’ page, allowing them to make changes to their campaigns quickly.

Forecasting Auction Results:

The Estimates tool in the Reddit Ads Manager provides advertisers with impression and click estimates for their ad group, as well as an estimated audience size. This will help them understand their advertising potential and outcomes from the outset, allowing advertisers to make changes to any campaign to meet goals.