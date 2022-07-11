SUBSCRIBE
6
0
LeadershipMarketingPodcastsPosts

Preparing for When the Cookies Crumble – CMO Talks with Cathy Taylor

Suzanne Robicheau

The marketing industry has come a long way in accepting the revolutionary changes occurring in consumer-targeted advertising. The next step in preparing for a cookieless future is pioneering new ways to access additional data in a privacy compliant manner.

“If you haven’t already, you need to start getting very serious about all of this because there’s no avoiding it,” says Cathy Taylor, US Commissioning Editor at WARC, the ultimate go-to resource for new research, case studies, best practice,

Cathy Taylor
US Commissioning Editor at WARC

benchmarking and analysis. “It really upsets the apple cart in terms of how most digital marketing has been done traditionally.”

One of the first marketing reporters to cover digital media, Taylor joined ITWC CMO Fawn Annan for a June 2022 episode of CMO Talks, a podcast series designed by ITWC to showcase strategies for gaining a competitive edge through the intersection of marketing and technology. Their lively discussion focused on meeting the challenges of a future without cookies.

Life Without Cookies
A frequent speaker at industry events and conferences, Taylor explained the consequences of a cookieless marketplace, commenting on deviations in the relationship that advertisers have to data. “It’s going to change things in a number of fundamental ways and consolidate further power in what they call the walled garden,” she says. “I would also say that it really hurts personalization because it’s no longer the case that an advertiser can track you across all sorts of websites.”

No Advertiser is an Island
Another big change, according to Taylor will be an increase in strategic alliances that extend advertisers’ access to much-needed first-party data. “I think we’re going to see more and more partnerships between a publisher media brand on one side and a major marketer on the other,” she says. “That’s how a lot of this is going to work going forward.”

Context is Everything
In the future as Taylor sees it, ad identifiers will be more or less replacements for third party cookies. She also predicts a return to contextual advertising, finding it funny that everything old is new again. “Remember when the newspaper used to run ads about clothing next to the fashion section,” she asks Annan. “Well guess what? It’s all coming back.”

Pressing the Restart Button
In Taylor’s estimation, media owners have subscription data that can help advertisers target consumers more effectively as third party cookies sunset. “Given the popularity of video, whether it’s just watching Youtube or watching Disney Plus, which – like Netflix – is soon moving to an ad supported tier, the universe is about to get very compelling for advertisers,” she says. “You see all these solutions popping up, but things are constantly changing. Google thought it had a solution a year ago and then it had to throw it out and start all over again.”

Asked what she advises for thriving in this time of turmoil, Taylor is positive. “This is in some ways a really promising time because it gives us an opportunity to press the reset button on how digital advertising has been done,” she says. “Reliance on cookies just grew up as a solution with not a lot of controls and it wasn’t necessarily right. Now is the time to get back in balance and find solutions that work for both brands and consumers.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Suzanne Robicheau
Suzanne Robicheau
Suzanne Robicheau is a communications specialist based in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, where working remotely continues to fuel her passion for new mobile technologies -- especially on snowy days.
Previous articleHashtag Trending July 11 – IT issues lower morale, Musk backs out of Twitter deal, FCC wants to stop auto warranty robocalls
Next articleHashtag Trending July 12 – A look into deep space; Amazon cancer vaccine; Meta citation AI for Wikipedia

Related Tech News

More from Suzanne Robicheau

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Communications & Telecom

Rogers CEO admits outage caused by maintenance operation

In the wake of the major outage of its...
Posts

Worried about your firm’s internet and telecom resiliency? Ask these questions

The cross-Canada internet and wireless outages caused by last...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY