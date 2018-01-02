Storify is no more, but a few alternatives exist

As Storify prepares to close its doors permanently in May, and existing users export their content, one might wonder what other social curation services are available.

The simple drag-and-drop method of online storytelling is not entirely unique to Storify, but few alternatives exist that allow you to compile social media streams from multiple sources and organize them together in one interface, for free. Storify also served as a powerful research tool. Here, we have listed a few alternatives that offer similar functions.

Paper.li

Users can use Paper.li to tap into, and curate, some of today’s most trending topics from sources such as Facebook, Twitter, YoutTube and Google+ and other areas across the web. The program also allows anyone to share their curated content on social media platforms, and while the overall function of Paper.li is very similar to Storify, the way information is presented is quite different. Curated content emits a newspaper vibe, as certain headlines appear larger than others and are often presented in a grid. Pages are fully customizable and users can change the frequency with which their page is updated, what language it appears in and which topics are featured. A paid version of the software allows for more customization options. Paper.li is available as a Chrome extension, bookmarklet, or on Android, iOS, and web browsers.

Curata

Curata’s Content Curation Software can access hundreds of thousands of sources from social media and websites, and uses machine learning and special filtering options to adapt to users’ search preferences and eliminate out-of-date content from search results. The Boston-based content marketing software company has created a powerful tool for organizations that want to expand their brand and share it with the masses, but individuals looking to give it try might be turned off by the fact that there’s no free trial, though its features are perfect for businesses.

Scoop.it

Marketers may appreciate Scoop.it’s easy-to-use interface and AI-driven content curation system (Hawkeye), but individual users looking to simply curate content the way they see fit will be frustrated by the high barrier to entry. While a free version of the software exists, it offers very few functions and even lacks the ability to customize topic pages. An $11 monthly fee unlocks some of the basic tools, while a $67 monthly fee unlocks much more, including newsletter publishing and premium tech support. It’s available on iOS, Android and web browsers.

Storyful

The social intelligence and news agency is a useful tool for marketers. Users can access information across multiple forms of social content, including video, while filtering out the social media noise and zeroing in on the specific news that’s being sought.