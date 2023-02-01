CMO Talks: The Power of a Transparent Pipeline

As Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Madison Logic, a leading global digital account-based marketing platform, Vin Turk believes that a marketer’s main objective should be to determine where prospects are spending their time and attention, and to meet them in those places with a relevant message.

“As long as you leverage content across a number of different channels and have a measurable performance-oriented approach, then I think you could have fantastic outcomes,” he says. “The results will not be as good if you simply approach something thinking it sounds like a good place to advertise and don’t give much thought to how you will measure success.”

An expert in B2B digital media platforms, Turk joined ITWC CMO Fawn Annan in January 2023 for an installment of CMO Talks, a podcast series designed by ITWC to showcase strategies for gaining a competitive edge through the intersection of marketing and technology. Their discussion centered around the way Madison Logic continues to double its growth in demand generation services – even in uncertain times.

Immense Value and Measurable Results.

Despite the pandemic impact, Turk says Madison Logic had a really great year in both 2022 and 2021 – success he attributes to providing clients with immense value and measurable results. “We take a data-driven approach to inform our clients about what their best targets look like, and which prospective accounts may be moving in market for solutions that they sell,” he explains. “Then we deploy a multi-channel approach to really engage the right people at these accounts.”

A Data Driven Approach

Turk is adamant that the best use of marketing dollars is maximizing budgets for top prospects and being able to measure results. In addition to doubling down on channels and tactics that have already been validated for providing a positive return on investment, he encourages CMOs and marketers to leverage best-of-breed data to help refine the ideal target and eliminate prospective accounts that may not be in the market to buy.

Shortening the Sales Cycle

“We are very selective in the type of clients we take on, and that is based on the pain that we felt many years ago when the sales strategy was to go out and get as many logos as possible,” says Turk. “The reality is that some of those accounts were not yet ready to realize the value of what we can provide, so now we focus our efforts on those that we believe would represent the greatest growth for us – a thesis that has proven to be true.”

Parting Words

The podcast concludes with Turk’s advice for the podcast’s audience, including a recommendation that participants be bold, but only within an approach that proves value and offers opportunities to grow or scale. The next thing he suggests, is to embrace learning and connect with peers – whether by listening to podcasts, looking at e-books, or joining a private Slack community.

“The final piece I would say is to look for opportunities for a partnership or ecosystem approach,” says Turk. “I think these can drive immense value – sometimes even greater than your own sales and marketing efforts alone can produce. Aligning with strategic partners in a mutually beneficial way can produce incredible results.”