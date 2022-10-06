SUBSCRIBE
Meta introduces new ad experiences and tools for businesses

Samira Balsara
Young Asian male botanist, owner of small business flower shop, setting up smartphone lighting before starting online tutorial on potted plants arrangement, vlogging on smartphone and laptop in flower shop. E-learning, online tutorials concept
Source: Getty Images

Meta has announced a series of new ad tools and experiences to help businesses grow. 

New Ad Experiences

Facebook Reels ads:

To make it easier for businesses to create Reels ads and to drive Reels engagement with audio, Meta is rolling out free, high-quality songs from its Meta Sound Collection

The company is also testing out post-loop ads. The ads will be four to 10 seconds of skippable and standalone videos that play at the end of a Reel. Carousel ads for Reels, which are scrollable ads that can include anywhere from two to 10 images, are being introduced and will be shown at the bottom of Facebook Reels content. 

Instagram ads: 

New ad placements are being launched in formats on Instagram. These include ads in Explore home and profile feed as well as AI-powered multi-advertiser ads.

Meta will be also experimenting with a monetization opportunity for eligible creators. It will allow creators to earn extra income from ads displayed in their profile feeds, beginning with select creators in the United States. 

Driving ad performance with AI:

The company is introducing Advantage custom audience, a new targeting automation product that leverages an advertiser’s Custom Audience to reach new and existing customers. 

Creating better business messaging:

Meta is using AI in its business messaging and lead generation products to help companies maximize their return on ads investment by making it easier to reach customers. 

New features include an update to the newly launched conversation optimization for Click to Messenger ads and a new ad format for lead generation. 

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
