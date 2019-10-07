Survey reveals growth in use of online videos among Canadian marketers and marketing agencies

The 13th annual digital marketing pulse survey revealed a continuous growth in the usage of online video and said that this could be an extension of the television era.

The study, carried out by Ipsos Canada, Vizeum Canada, and the Canadian Marketing Association, surveyed consumers and released key findings to help marketers understand the perspectives of the potential and existing customers on the strategies that most marketers usually implement. The survey tracked levels of awareness and usage of various digital marketing strategies among marketing agencies and client-side marketers.

“This research helps us better understand the needs of marketers, and of consumers, to help us build trust in the power of marketing to transform business,” said John Wiltshire, the president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Marketing Association, in a press release.

In 2018, 58 per cent of marketing agencies reported frequent use of online videos, which jumped to 73 per cent in 2019, revealing an increase of 15 per cent in the usage of online videos (OLV) for marketing agencies in Canada. The findings also indicated an increase in the usage of OLV among Canadian marketers, sloping upward from 47 per cent in 2018 to 62 per cent this year.

Very few Canadian client-side marketers (around 5 per cent) said that they have reduced their investment in online videos because of brand safety and image concerns.

Overall, the numbers indicate that an increasing number of brands or companies are creating online videos and a larger number of platforms are now offering online videos as compared to last year. This has led to certain changes in production guidelines, as per the report.

“This research provides actionable insights for Canadian marketers to leverage tactics in specific ways,” said Adrian Capobianco, president of Vizeum, in a press release. “Marketers can see which tactics are on the rise, which are not, and which can help them drive greater success.”

In addition, the survey revealed low awareness and usage of more recent digital marketing strategies like voice search marketing, augmented reality, and wearables.

“Canadian marketers show strong familiarity and increased usage of established tactics, including email marketing, programmatic, digital signage, social and online video,” said Steve Levy, chief operating officer for Ipsos in Canada, in a press release. “Conversely, awareness and usage of some newer digital tactics, such as augmented reality, wearables and voice search marketing, remains low or flat.”