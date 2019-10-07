Hashtag Trending – Facebook takes a left hook, Uber Works, ‘Get to the choppa’

Facebook gets an earful from the Court of Justice of the European Union, Uber’s new gig economy and helicopter service.

If Europe’s top court has its way, countries can order Facebook to delete posts, photos and videos not only in their own jurisdiction, but elsewhere. The European Court of Justice said Facebook could be forced to remove a post globally by a national court in the European Union’s 28-member bloc if the content was determined to be defamatory or otherwise illegal. Additionally, the court’s decision cannot be appealed, according to a story in the New York Times. The ruling comes after a case involving an Australian politician who sued the social network over comments describing her as a “lousy traitor” and a member of “fascist party”. The news has spread quickly on LinkedIn, where users are mostly curious about what this means for the future application of this ruling in other parts of the world.

A new gig economy has launched in Chicago. Uber Works, which will give users data about pay, location and required skills for open jobs and shifts, will operate as its own venture, according to Uber. The service is meant to help workers such as clerks and chefs, without having them re-enter their credentials every time they sign up for a new job. Uber will be partnering with agencies, including TrueBlue, one of the largest industrial staffing companies in the US, according to reporting by the Financial Times. LinkedIn users were quick chime in, many suggesting this was an obvious move, while others joked how Uber forced them out of one gig economy job only to have it help them find another.

And speaking of Uber, Twitter is buzzing about the Uber-copter – seriously, it’s called the Uber Copter service – that’s opened up its service to the general public in New York. The shuttle service flies people from Manhattan to John F Kennedy International Airport for a $200 fee. Uber says the program is designed to inform future plans for an all-electric Uber Air ride-sharing network.

