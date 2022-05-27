SUBSCRIBE
Hootsuite announces integration with TikTok

Pragya Sehgal

Canadian global social media management solutions provider Hootsuite today announced it has joined the content marketing specialty within TikTok’s Marketing Partner Program, an initiative that makes it easier for marketers to scale their content on the immersive, digital platform TikTok.

As an official badged partner, Hootsuite explained, it has launched an integration that enables its customers to effectively manage, execute and optimize their TikTok content alongside their other platforms, from one integrated tool.

“It’s safe to say that this partnership with TikTok has been much anticipated—as much for Hootsuite as for our customers,” said Maggie Lower, chief marketing officer, Hootsuite. “We’ve watched as video content has grown into a powerful tool that successful brands use to socialize with the world, and have identified the pain points our customers face in creating this type of content. I am beyond thrilled that Hootsuite can now play a more direct role in helping businesses become fearless on this unique, rapidly evolving digital platform.”

A survey conducted with Hootsuite customers revealed that around 38.5 per cent are active users of TikTok as a part of their company’s social media strategy and 63 per cent of customers intend to start using the platform in 2022. 

Hootsuite says it will be guiding its customers through this integration, and helping them become creative on TikTok by launching a full suite of educational resources including:

  • Culture guide: helping brands to navigate the platform by decoding its ever-evolving trends and key aspects of the tool, such as sound, aesthetics, types of videos, and slang. 
  • Newsletter: highlighting new trends to keep an eye on, providing tips and tricks for engaging with audiences, and spotlighting inspirational content from which to glean key learnings. 
  • Workshops and webinars: hosted across global regions to walk customers through video content development and provide region-specific tips on increasing engagement. 
  • Blog content series: going back to the basics by demonstrating the value of TikTok in growing business and building a stronger relationship with customers, as well as providing concrete tips on growing TikTok following, creating ads, and more. 

With the new integration capabilities, Hootsuite says it aims to provide its customers with the ability to elevate their content sharing experience on TikTok, and take the leap with Hootsuite as a trusted partner. The new capabilities will enable customers to:

  • Manage: Schedule and publish content to TikTok within the Hootsuite platform, increasing efficiency by managing content creation across all social networks in one place. 
  • Engage: Moderate and engage with comments in real-time, delivering impactful customer experiences that build stronger relationships with their audience. 
  • Understand: Gain insights on post-performance and user engagement to gain a deep understanding of audience motivations, informing future content and campaign development.

“At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities,” said Melissa Yang, head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. “We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners into the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them to regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities.”

