eCommerce

Shopify launches Collabs to connect creators with brands

Tom Li
Young Asian male botanist, owner of small business flower shop, setting up smartphone lighting before starting online tutorial on potted plants arrangement, vlogging on smartphone and laptop in flower shop. E-learning, online tutorials concept
Source: Getty Images

E-commerce platform Shopify has launched Collabs, a program that helps creators find sponsorships and partnerships to increase their income.

In its press release, Shopify said that despite the creators’ market ballooning to an estimated $100 billion, most creators struggle to sustain themselves through their content alone. Just four per cent of creators make content full-time. Conversely, merchants and brands can also struggle to find the right channels to promote their products. Shopify Collabs aims to address the problem on both sides.

The steps appear simple enough. Once a creator opens a Shopify Collabs account, they can browse through the merchants in the program and find a brand that best aligns with their content and apply to collab. If accepted, they then receive a commission on that brand’s products that get purchased through their link.

Shopify collabs apply button in app
Creators can easily apply for partnerships with relevant brands through the Collabs app. Source: Shopify

The Collabs portal also offers analytics to track the partnership’s performance.

In addition to Collabs, Shopify also offers a low-cost, no-code e-commerce store for creators, and direct integration with the largest social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and more.

Shopify Collabs is available to all merchants in the U.S. and Canada now. Creators in the US and Canada can apply today for early access.

Tom Li
