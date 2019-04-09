Zoho launches e-commerce and marketing app suites, plans to expand into Canada

Following a year in which it saw a 39 percent revenue growth rate, Zoho Corp. has announced two new application suites(Zoho MarketingHub and Commerce Plus), as well as plans for future international expansion.

After opening five new offices last year (Singapore, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and the Netherlands), and unveiling plans for a new campus in Austin, Texas, Canada is being viewed as the next expansion destination, said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist for Zoho.

“I think Canada is the next market,” said Vegesna. “So what we have currently is eight data centers globally. And by the before the end of next year – I’m hoping early part of next year – we want to be doing two data centers in Canada as well. So Canada is the next one on the list.”

Vegesna did point out that this process has already begun, as they have started hiring locally, including two consultants in Canada, and it is now just a matter of “accelerating” the process with further investment.

With the recent revenue growth – fueled by Zoho’s membership rising to 45 million users – it has been able to continue expanding its suite of applications to include a marketing platform and an e-commerce platform. Both of these are being touted as “end-to-end” platforms that will provide any tool a business owner might need for that aspect of their business; without having to hunt around and pick between different brands for each tool they require.

“Everything comes together,” said Vegesna. “That’s the unified platform that didn’t exist.”