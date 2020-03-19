Microsoft Teams announces bevy of updates on its third birthday

As more businesses pivot to a remote work strategy, Microsoft announced a new slate of updates to Teams this week during the collaboration tool’s third anniversary, with many of the updates expected to launch later this year.

Jared Spataro, the corporate vice president of Microsoft 365, made the announcement in a blog post and said the unusual times has spurred the team to continue to innovate with the collaboration tools.

“It’s very clear that enabling remote work is more important than ever, and that it will continue to have lasting value beyond the COVID-19 outbreak,” wrote Spataro. “We are committed to building the tools that help organizations, teams, and individuals stay productive and connected even when they need to work apart.”

Teams has seen a dramatic spike in the number of daily users, going from around 32 million to over 44 million in the last seven days. With that increased usage, some flaws in the solution have been singled out, resulting in some users jumping ship due to limitations of certain Teams functions, such as the limit of 4 streams displayed at a time during group video chats.

The latest updated features include: