COVID-19: Provincial health hotlines and telehealth options

Accessing healthcare during a pandemic is not business as usual. Intensive care units and other critical healthcare infrastructure are dedicated to only the most crucial of cases, leaving many others scrambling for options.
Those affected by COVID-19 are obviously high priority, but others with pre-existing medical conditions and those who suffer injuries or illnesses unrelated to the pandemic still need medical attention.
So where do they turn to at a time like this?
While we have seen a rise in the use of telehealth practises in recent years, not every province was as prepared for such a scenario as others, leaving a bit of a puzzle to decipher for those seeking care to when looking for the right telephone number to call or person to email.
We have listed all available phone and video chat options (when available) by province below.
Alberta
Hotline: 811
Video chat options: Email telehealth.info@ahs.ca for more info or to book an appointment
British Columbia
Hotline: 811
Video chat options: Speak to your individual healthcare provider about your options
Manitoba
Hotline: 1-888-315-9257
Video chat options: Visit mbtelehealth.ca for more info and to book an appointment
Ontario
Hotline: 1-866-797-0000
Video chat options: No options listed
New Brunswick
Hotline: 811
Video chat options: No options listed
Newfoundland and Labrador
Hotline: 811 or 1-888-709-2929
Video chat options: Click here for at-home video chat options
Nova Scotia
Hotline: 811
Video chat options: No options listed
Nunavut
Hotline: 867-975-5772
Video chat options: Email GN.Telehealth@gov.nu.ca to book an appointment
NW Territories
Hotline: 911
Video chat options: Call 1-867-767-9054 to book an appointment
Prince Edward Island
Hotline: 811
Video chat options: No options listed
Quebec
Hotline: 811
Video chat options: No options listed
Saskatchewan
Hotline: 811
Video chat options: Schedule an appointment here
Yukon
Hotline: 811
Video chat options: Call 867-667-8033 or 1-800-661-0408 ext. 8033 to book an appointment