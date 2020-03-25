COVID-19: Provincial health hotlines and telehealth options

Accessing healthcare during a pandemic is not business as usual. Intensive care units and other critical healthcare infrastructure are dedicated to only the most crucial of cases, leaving many others scrambling for options.

Those affected by COVID-19 are obviously high priority, but others with pre-existing medical conditions and those who suffer injuries or illnesses unrelated to the pandemic still need medical attention.

So where do they turn to at a time like this?

While we have seen a rise in the use of telehealth practises in recent years, not every province was as prepared for such a scenario as others, leaving a bit of a puzzle to decipher for those seeking care to when looking for the right telephone number to call or person to email.

We have listed all available phone and video chat options (when available) by province below.

Alberta

Hotline: 811

Video chat options: Email telehealth.info@ahs.ca for more info or to book an appointment

British Columbia

Hotline: 811

Video chat options: Speak to your individual healthcare provider about your options

Manitoba

Hotline: 1-888-315-9257

Video chat options: Visit mbtelehealth.ca for more info and to book an appointment

Ontario

Hotline: 1-866-797-0000

Video chat options: No options listed

New Brunswick

Hotline: 811

Video chat options: No options listed

Newfoundland and Labrador

Hotline: 811 or 1-888-709-2929

Video chat options: Click here for at-home video chat options

Nova Scotia

Hotline: 811

Video chat options: No options listed

Nunavut

Hotline: 867-975-5772

Video chat options: Email GN.Telehealth@gov.nu.ca to book an appointment

NW Territories

Hotline: 911

Video chat options: Call 1-867-767-9054 to book an appointment

Prince Edward Island

Hotline: 811

Video chat options: No options listed

Quebec

Hotline: 811

Video chat options: No options listed

Saskatchewan

Hotline: 811

Video chat options: Schedule an appointment here

Yukon

Hotline: 811

Video chat options: Call 867-667-8033 or 1-800-661-0408 ext. 8033 to book an appointment