Shopify ranks among top eCommerce platforms, according to SoftwareReviews awards

Top e-commerce platforms were recognized by the 2020 eCommerce Data Quadrant Awards from SoftwareReviews recently and Canada’s e-commerce giant ranked among the top award earners.

With a composite score of 8.2, Shopify Plus actually tied for the top spot with Oracle Commerce Cloud, closely followed up by IBM Digital Commerce that scored 8.0.

The scores are calculated based on user reviews and scores in a variety of categories including reporting and analytics, catalogue management, and ease of customization.

“Our recent Data Quadrant in e-commerce solutions provides a compelling snapshot of the most popular enterprise-ready players, and can help you make an informed, data-driven selection of an e-commerce platform that will exceed your expectations,” explained Ben Dickie, a research director at Info-Tech Research Group, in a press release. “Having a dedicated e-commerce platform is where the rubber hits the road in transacting with your customers through digital channels. These platforms provide an indispensable array of features, from the product catalogue and cart management to payment processing to detailed transaction analytics.”

Shopify Plus took the top spot in catalogue management, shopping cart management and ease of customization. Oracle Commerce Cloud led the pack in reporting and analytics, predictive recommendations, order management, and integrated search. And finally, IBM Digital Commerce was recognized for its excellence in business value created, quality of features, and vendor support.