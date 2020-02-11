Winners of 2020 SoftwareReviews Business Intelligence Data Quadrant Awards revealed

Anyone seeking the highest-rated business intelligence (BI) solutions should start with the latest gold medal recipients in the 2020 SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards for BI.

This year’s winners, based on user reviews, are Sisense, Tableau, Board, Domo and Dundas BI.

The five BI software providers are leaders according to the answers of software users to questions focused on user satisfaction. These questions are developed by experienced IT industry analysts and backed by 22 years of IT research.

According to the survey findings, 93 per cent of all BI vendors earned leadership status among their users, and therefore appear on the top right of the data quadrant. They each scored between 75 and 85 per cent for how likely the users are to recommend them to others. The easy-to-implement features of these vendors, in addition to their high-quality support and training materials were found to be most satisfying by users.

Each of the five software providers were able to take top spots for best product in areas that mattered the most to software users. Sisense won for rate of improvement and product strategy; Tableau for quality of training and intuitiveness; Board for availability of training and quality; Domo for ease of data integration and vendor support; and Dundas BI won best vendor support and ease of implementation.

“BI software is second only to the office productivity suite in its direct exposure to business users. As a BI software buyer, you need to understand your company’s users, their strengths and weaknesses, their priorities and pain-points, as well as their operational environment in order to make the right selection,” explained Igor Ikonnikov, research advisor, Info-Tech Research Group. “After all, not every BI tool can fit into all use cases important for your organization. SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant Report can help you make the right decision.”

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize exceptionally good vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users on an annual basis.

Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: product features, vendor capabilities, vendor experience and likeliness to recommend.