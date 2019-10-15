ITWC’s 2020 flagship events program revealed

ITWC, Canada’s largest content provider serving the IT industry, is pleased to announce the 2020 schedule for its flagship events and three signature awards programs.

“We take the feedback we receive very seriously and have made changes to our events to better meet the needs of our audience,” said ITWC President Fawn Annan.

“As a result, in 2020 we will be bringing more relevant content to the channel audience; we are amping up our focus on women and diversity as our summer recognition luncheon marks 10 years; and we are making more room for networking opportunities and the free exchange of ideas between interested partners.”

The Year At A Glance Top 100 Submissions Open: January 6

Women in the IT Channel Breakfast – Toronto East: February 13

Next Generation Channel Event: February

Digital Transformation Awards Submissions Open: March 2

CDN Top 100 Submissions Close: March 6

IDC Directions 2020: April 2

Women in the IT Channel Breakfast – Toronto Centre: April 9

CIOCAN Peer Forum – Edmonton: April 22-23

CDN Top 100 Solution Providers Gala: April 23

Looking to 2030 – Ottawa: May

Channel Innovation Award Nominations Open: May 27

Digital Transformation Awards Submission Close: June 1

Women in the IT Channel Breakfast – Toronto West: June 4

ITWC 2020 Digital Transformation Awards Conference: July 16

10th Annual Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon: August 20

CDN Channel Innovation Award Nominations Close: August 9

CDN Channel Innovation Conference and Awards: September 24

Technicity: December

Women in the IT Channel

One of the biggest changes for next year is the introduction of the CDN Women in the IT Channel Breakfast Series leading up to the 10th anniversary of the always oversubscribed CDN Women in IT Channel Recognition Luncheon. With a growing number of companies making the connection between equality, diversity and profitability, each of three new intimate morning sessions will each feature an inspiring speaker followed by networking and discussions exploring ways to promote more balanced workplaces.

Key Dates

Breakfast 1 – Toronto East: February 13

Breakfast 2 – Downtown Toronto Centre: April 2

Breakfast 3 – Toronto West: June 4

10th Annual Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon: August 20

Finding CDNs TOP 100 Solution Providers

The New Year’s Eve decorations won’t be back in their boxes when we open submissions for the CDN Top 100 Solution Providers list. The ranking of the largest Canadian channel players by revenue is based on corporate responses to a short survey. The confidential information, vetted by IDC Canada, also provides the baseline information for the annual CDN Benchmark report, a critical snapshot of the Channel. The Top 100 Solution Providers Gala will feature award presentations to the top companies on the list, the fastest rising company and the companies that appear on the list for the first time. The celebration will be preceded by a sponsored workshop.

Key dates

Top 100 Submissions Open: January 6

CDN Top 100 Submissions Close: March 6

CDN Top 100 Solution Providers Gala: April 23

2020 Digital Transformation Awards and Conference

Our annual Digital Transformation Conference and Awards program is designed to provide organizations with the best information to manage their own transformation challenges. In 2020 we’re looking for shorter sessions, more solutions centre displays and more case studies to reveal the hands-on lessons that can be shared. Our awards program celebrating the best examples of digital transformation moves to the lunch hour, but the day will still end with a special networking reception. Wait until you see the new location we’re booking.

Key dates

Digital Transformation Awards Submissions Open: March 2

Digital Transformation Awards Submission Close: June 1

ITWC 2020 Digital Transformation Awards Conference: July 16

Channel Innovation Conference and Awards

As the Channel evolves, there’s more need than ever before for a program focused exclusively on channel issues. Join us for a half-day conference tackling subjects like deal registration, evolving compensation models, marketing challenges and finding and retaining the right employees. The Channel Innovation Conference and Awards program runs from 1 pm to 5 pm with the regular awards gala to follow. We’re streamlining the nomination process and reviewing the award categories to make sure true innovator – both large and small – get the recognition they deserve.

Key dates

Channel Innovation Award Nominations Open: May 27

Channel Innovation Award Nominations Close: August 9

Channel Innovation Conference and Awards: September 24

Technicity

Our annual exploration of the way technology is used in the City of Toronto. Technicity typically occurs in early December. It’s not too late to participate in this year’s edition. Register today

Working with our partners

ITWC has committed to supporting valued partners in their 2020 events. Some of the events we’ll be participating in during the opening months of the year include IDC’s Direction 2020 set for April 7, the CIO Association of Canada Peer Forum on April 22-23 in Edmonton, Alberta and the CanadianCIO of the Year Awards.

In the works

ITWC event staff is also hard at work finalizing two other events. Look soon for details on a February gathering focused on Next Generation Channel players and a May event in Ottawa held in conjunction with the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) focused on how to prepare for 2030.

When marking these events in your calendar, bear in mind this list represents only a small portion of the learning opportunities ITWC will offer in 2020. Check out our events page for a running list of our webinars and small group events tailored to the needs of our diverse audience.