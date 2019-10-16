Hashtag Trending – Made by Google event recap

Hashtag Trending is all about Google today. At its launch event in New York City, Google launched its Pixel 4 smartphones, Pixelbook Go Chromebook, and the wireless Pixel buds.

Thank you for tuning in, It’s Wednesday, Oct. 16th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

The most salient products launched at the Made by Google event are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. At the rear, they tout a dual-camera setup: one for wide-angle and one for zoom. On the flip side, there’s a single front-facing camera, a radar sensor for gesture control, and a high refresh rate display. Google has done away with the notch and the fingerprint sensor, however, but has added orange as a new color option. The Pixel 4s start at $999 and is available for pre-order now.

In parallel with the Pixel phones, Google has also launched the Pixelbook Go, a more affordable alternative to the premium Pixelbook. The Pixelbook Go comes in at a baseline price of $879 and is configured with an Intel m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, a full HD display, and 64GB of storage. The laptop also comes with Google’s Titan C security chip to keep you secure and can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Google is also giving its peripheral lineup some love by launching the revamped wireless Pixel Buds. The new Pixel Buds ditch the cable that linked the two earpieces together on the older version. It also features an improved fit, better battery life, and extended range. While it doesn’t have active noise canceling, it does feature on-the-fly audio translation. You’ll need to wait to get them, though; Google said that they won’t come until 2020, bummer.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.