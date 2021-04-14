Canada’s first LGBTQ2S+ IT-focused celebration launches during Pride Week

For the first time in Canada, the IT accomplishments and talent in Canada’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Two-Spirit (LGBTQ2S+) community will be showcased and celebrated during a special 100-minute conference produced by ITWC, the nation’s largest producer of content for the IT community.

“This is a chance to highlight the importance of diversity and explore its impact in the larger technology community,” says ITWC CEO Fawn Annan. “In many places, the IT space is recognized as safe and inclusive, and we want to celebrate that. “

The LGBTQ2S+ Voices in IT celebration will take place on June 23, 2021 during Pride Week. Presented by ITWC in collaboration with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), the 100-minute event will include a keynote presentation, a panel discussion on the importance of building diverse teams, and a collection of individual stories solicited from across Canada that speak to the LGBTQ2S+ journey in the IT workplace. Small group breakout sessions will allow attendees to share their views on a variety of subjects.

“At HOOPP, we are thrilled to have helped create Canada’s first national LGBTQ2S+ celebration focused on IT professionals as part of our broad commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said Reno Bugiardini, senior vice-president of IT and facilities services. “We look forward to hearing the stories, participating in panel discussions, and taking the time to celebrate the many achievements and impacts made by our LGBTQ2S+ colleagues across Canada.”

We want your stories

Stories submitted by members of the LGBTQ2S+ community will be foundational to the success of the conference. ITWC invites anyone with a personal story celebrating diversity and inclusion to reach out to us at pride@itwc.ca.

Individuals can submit testimonials, videos or photos that are illustrative of event themes. Where the opportunity exists, ITWC will arrange to record reflections on video conference platforms. Submissions will be accepted until May 24 and may be displayed on the conference platform.

Our support system

The conference is also supported by Pride at Work and the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN). This event is an opportunity to celebrate diversity and learn about the LGBTQ2S+ ecosystem, the LGBTQ2S+ advantage, sustainable LGBTQ2S+ development, and leading-edge initiatives for attracting and retaining LGBTQ2S+ in IT.