2021 Digital Transformation and CIO of the Year nomination deadline extended

Good things really do come to those who wait.

As the result of some sincere requests from people who are short of time, ITWC is extending the deadline for nominations for the 2021 Digital Transformation Awards and the 2021 CIO of the Year Awards to Friday, May 21.

If you know a senior tech leader who needs recognition, you have until May 21 to nominate her/him. If your organization embraces digital tools in ways that make a lasting difference – or you know of a company that deserves some time in the limelight – you have May 21 to share this information.

“People’s workdays are fuller in the pandemic. Meetings are scheduled back-to-back and things like nominations get pushed to the backburner,” says ITWC CEO Fawn Annan, the driving force behind the awards program. ” But an opportunity for national recognition for a project or a talented individual should not be overlooked, so we’ve extended nominations for one week.”

This year’s conference runs 90-minutes a day from July 13th – 15th on ITWC’s unique DXTV platform. In addition to an engaging mix of live and pre-recorded presentations and panel discussions, the program will feature both the winners of the 2021 Digital Transformation Awards and the 2021 CIO of the Year Awards, a program supported by the CIO Association of Canada.

Conference registration will open shortly.