Samsung unveils new TV lineup

Samsung got ahead of a big news week at CES 2020 by unveiling its newest line of TVs, including MicroLED, QLED 8K, and Lifestyle TVs.

Some of the new features accompanying these newest models include new display sizes, 8K AI upscaling capabilities, innovative display orientation technology, and more. All fall under Samsung’s “Screens Everywhere” vision.

“Consumers use screens every day to work from home, exercise from home, and even shop from home. As our lifestyles continue to evolve, the TV screen is evolving with them to provide consumers access to their favourite content and real-time information whenever and wherever they want it,” said Jong-hee Han, Samsung’s president of visual displays.

MicroLED

It’s touted as a highly customizable device due to its ability to connect with other MicroLED panels. The new line of MicroLED models come in 75 -,88-, 93- and 110-inch display sizes, with the 88- and 150-inch MicroLED models featuring ultra-slim infinity designs, which virtually removes all four sides of the bezels.

This customization was also a big feature of Samsung’s new model, The Wall.

These models also feature a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and machine learning capabilities to give users the best possible content quality, no matter the source.

8K QLED

Not only does Samsung’s Q950TS feature 8K resolution, but it also boasts the Infinity Screen, which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99 per cent.

Additionally, this model leverages the AI Quantum Processor 8K. This processor serves many functions including the use of machine learning to upscale any non-8K content into 8K quality. This also allows the model to use Adaptive Picture, which can optimize the screen to both ambient conditions and individual images, and will be used to power Samsung’s smart home platform Tizen.

Rounding off this impressive product is seamless playback for 8K content from platforms like Youtube, the adoption of AV1 codec, and such audio features as Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier.

Lifestyle TV

Last up on the list of new products is Samsung’s Lifestyle TV, The Sero.

Already launched in South Korea, The Sero is set to hit global markets in 2020.

Sero – which means vertical in Korean – performs much like a smartphone or tablet in that it can be tilted vertically or horizontally to be viewed. This becomes all the more useful when synced up to one’s mobile device to view content.