Canadian software firm AlayaCare acquires a division of Complia Health 

AlayaCare recently acquired Procura, a division of Complia Health and a global provider of enterprise software for long-term and post-acute care firms.

Founded in 2014, AlayaCare provides technology solutions to the industry to simplify the full care continuum for home and community care firms in Canada, Australia and the United States. The company offers a complete technology solution to manage client lifecycle.

“AlayaCare and Procura both share an unwavering commitment to deliver innovative technology built for the sole purpose of enabling organizations to support better patient outcomes,” said Adrian Schauer, chief executive officer and founder of AlayaCare.

This acquisition is likely to extend the market reach of AlayaCare to include residential aged care providers, the company says, allowing it to offer a better solution to the Australia and New Zealand markets. Scott Overhill, general manager of Procura, will continue to oversee the Procura division and Isaac Alexander, previously chief technology officer of Complia Health, will also be joining the executive team as chief architect.

“This acquisition enables us to offer an unrivaled solution set to organizations of all sizes around the world, strengthening our vision of becoming the world’s most trusted home and community care technology provider,” Schauer added.

Founded in 1989, Procura has operations in Canada and Australia and serves nearly 200 organizations.