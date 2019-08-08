Provincial workers’ compensation board speeds up processing of claims by 90%

It’s a story we’ve heard before – a large public sector entity looking for a way out of the manual and cumbersome processes that still linger across the business.

In this case, it was the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board a few years back that was looking to ditch its fax machines, reduce physical mail, and eliminate manual tasks. Eighty-two per cent of claim information, which is more than 2 million documents, was physically received and manually uploaded into the WSIB’s claim system every year.

They also heard from its clients – they wanted to see improvements too.

Read about our other Digital Transformation Conference and Awards finalists here

So the organization came up with a three-year strategic plan to make it more proactive in today’s fast-paced world.

The strategy includes an agile approach to new projects and improvements, and the application of digital tools that are essential for building mobile and real-time web apps.

In 16 weeks, the document upload solution was born. Not only did it represent the WSIB’s first use of agile development, it helped them return their focus to helping people access the benefits they need to recover and get back to work, as opposed to worrying about where information was residing and performing tiresome manual tasks.

The document upload solution helped the WSIB speed up the processing of claims by 90 per cent, and reduced the number of sheets of paper and envelopes by 150,000.

Customers were pleased too. The organization scored an 80 per cent customer satisfaction rating, thanks to the fact that customers could now submit claim information online.

Another transformation was taking place in a different part of the organization at the same time. Stakeholder Compliance Services, responsible for programs such as audit, investigation, surveillance and benefit confirmation needed a new digital solution to improve efficiency and effectiveness. Read how they worked with KPMG and Global Alliance Partner, ServiceNow, to build a new case management system and proceed with the migration of workflow tools.