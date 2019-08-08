Hashtag Trending – Apple launches credit card; Amazon coaching law enforcement; Solar-powered phones a possibility

Apple launches its own credit card; Amazon coaching law enforcement on obtaining video footage without warrants; Patents reveal a solar-powered smartphone in the works

Apple could be looking to make a move towards a more service-based model, as a story trending on LinkedIn would seem to indicate. Apple launched its own credit card, with select customers gaining access as part of the rollout, and iPhone users to gain access later this month. The card is available in a virtual format in the Wallet app, as well as in a physical form upon request. Apple said that this card will come with tracking and analytics features which will allow users to better track and manage their spending habits.

Ever wonder if footage recorded by your smart home devices can be used in criminal investigations? While they should not be able to obtain the footage without a warrant, a story trending on the web says that Amazon has actually been coaching law enforcement officials on how to convince users to hand over footage without the use of a warrant. Emails obtained by Vice show that Amazon’s home surveillance company, Ring, has not only been encouraging law enforcement to push people to hand over footage, but has in fact been providing guidance on how to do so. Even more intrusive is the fact that last week it was revealed that if the user denies access to the footage, law enforcement can request the footage directly from Amazon.

Our last story finds its way to us from Google Trends. Are you someone who likes to spend a lot of time outside but always forget to charge your phone before you wander into the great outdoors? There may be a solution on the horizon! Patents filed by chinese electronics company Xiaomi, show that they are working on a solar-powered smartphone. The patents were filed last summer and no news has popped up indicating how far along the development is, but we at least know this is in the mind of device manufacturers.