Digital Transformation Conference 2019 – New case management system improving worker services

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) is one of the largest insurance organizations in North America covering over 5 million people in more than 300,000 workplaces across Ontario.

In 2018 the WSIB’s Stakeholder Compliance Services area – which is responsible for compliance programs such as audit, investigation, surveillance and benefit confirmation – required a new digital solution to improve efficiency and effectiveness when managing daily case files and documents submitted by external third-parties.

To accomplish this, the IT Service Management, in partnership with Stakeholder Compliance Services, set to work with KPMG Canada and Global Alliance Partner, ServiceNow, to build a new case management system and proceed with the migration of workflow tools.

The first challenge was to design a new system that could accommodate historical processes, workflows, and data that were based on obsolete platforms and unstructured databases. The shift to ServiceNow had to be managed carefully to ensure bugs and data quality issues were dealt with prior to going live.

The second challenge was that of change management. Many of the WSIB users had been working with the old systems for over 20 years. The project team diligently obtained user feedback – from requirement gathering all the way to testing and implementation – to ensure that everyone could be brought on board with minimum interruption to their daily core business functions.

Beginning in 2019, the team began workflow releases in phases. As each program is completed it is launched to the organization. This has proved effective in mitigating an otherwise large learning curve for users as well as the incorporation of user feedback as each workflow is released.

The new and streamlined user interfaces in ServiceNow have replaced the Excel spreadsheets and MS Access databases. The new system also enables external parties to submit documents digitally from their computers or smartphones directly into WSIB case files.

The new case management system has received overwhelmingly positive feedback and other areas of the organization, such as HR, legal, and finance may consider migrating their workloads to ServiceNow as well.