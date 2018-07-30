Watch 16 Canadian business leaders explain the keys to their success at the 2018 CATA Awards

Ottawa-based industry organization the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA) has released the full set of video interviews conducted with the winners of its 33rd Annual Innovation and Leadership Awards.

The interviews, which include such luminaries as Cogeco Peer 1 vice president and general manager Jaime Leverton, Imax vice-president Charles Lim, and Accenture Canada managing director Claudia Thompson (not to mention the editor of this fine website), span a range of subjects including:

Passion for the job (Leverton):

Giving back (Lim):

And embracing change (Thompson):

Other interviewees include Crisis Services Canada CEO and CTO Roberta Fox, who discusses the role innovative technology, relationships, and team care played in the creation of her groundbreaking organization…

…and Mindbridge Ai CEO Eli Fathi, who discusses the importance of teamwork.

In a July 29 statement, CATA CEO John Reid called the Awards’ winners and sponsors “both career and organizational role models.”

“Our Gala executives have shown that they are innovators and community leaders, open to sharing their insights and career guidance with others,” he said.

You can watch the other interviews – 16 in all – here.