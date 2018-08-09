Watch ITWC CMO Fawn Annan discuss mentorship in a time of disruption

ITBusiness.ca parent ITWC’s president and CMO, Fawn Annan, recently sat down for a quick interview with Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA) CEO John Reid.

In the video Annan shares her mentorship advice, noting that digital disruption is having a significant impact on how leaders approach mentorship.

“[With digital disruption] people are starting to hurt, and they’re not quite sure what to do,” she says. “That’s going to continue, because as we know the speed of change is so dramatic and so ubiquitous.”

The number-one tip she gives mentees? Focus on transferable skills that you know will continue to matter regardless of how digitized your work environment becomes, especially a willingness to learn and ask questions.

“In a disruptive environment, there’s a lot of questions, and you need to be able to ask those questions,” Annan says.

Check out the interview below.