Watch ITBusiness.ca editor Eric Emin Wood explain the benefits of being a ‘Jack of All Trades’

The Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA) has released a video of ITBusiness.ca editor – and, perhaps more importantly, MNP Award for Excellence in Science and Technology Reporting winner – Eric Emin Wood discussing the benefits of being a jack of all trades.

In a video recorded during CATA’s Innovation and Leadership Awards Gala in May, Wood explains how he pitches his own experience (which has included writing for a Chinese community newspaper and publisher of books on the cardgame of bridge) to other editors, and has applied it to his own career at ITWC.

“I worked as a freelancer for 10 years, and I always used to present myself as a jack of all trades – someone who could parachute into any industry and quickly learn the ins and outs of it, and I think this has served me very well at IT World Canada,” he says in the video, which you can check out below.