Join us for the 39th Anniversary of the Annual Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic!

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic is coming up and we are excited to spend the day with you on the course.

Each year the committee honours an important person within the Tech and Computer Industry that has made a mark. This year is no different.

The Canadian Computer Charity Golf Classic has been going strong for the last 38 years. In 1984, Frank Squizzato and George Soltys held the first CCCGC at Rolling Hills Golf Course. A total of 150 golfers attended and over $5,200 was raised for Easter Seals. “It was started to bring our industry and peers together, to find some cohesion,” said Frank. Frank continued to chair the event for the next 37 years, raising over 6 million dollars for Easter Seals Ontario and The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Sadly, Frank passed away earlier this year. It is with heavy hearts that we remember his dedication and support for this tournament, the industry, and especially to the children and families we serve at Easter Seals Ontario.

It’s time to sell this out for Frank! We have eleven foursome spots left and a handful of sponsorships. Please reach out to Lauren Squizzato for sponsor and foursome information.

Sponsorships are still available but moving quickly! Get yours before we sell out!

Check out our website at computergolf.ca.

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Location: Lionhead Golf and Conference Centre

8525 Mississauga Rd

Brampton, ON

L6Y 0C1

Tel: 905.455.8400