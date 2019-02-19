PathFactory adds new capabilities to give marketers and sales teams better content insights

Marketers and salespeople alike have been living by the ‘Content is King’ mantra for years. But how that content is impacting potential customers, or if it is at all, can oftentimes be difficult to transform into customer insights or tangible sales leads. Toronto-based PathFactory has just announced two new enhancements to its content marketing automation platform to address that issue, giving marketers and salespeople up-to-the-second insights on how their content is performing.

According to PathFactory, which rebranded from LookBookHQ last May, there’s an increasing need for analytics that go beyond just the number of clicks content is getting and whether or not those consuming the content are filling out forms – they’re no longer reliable for B2B marketers and can, in fact, create false leads for sales teams. They end up knowing little about whether potential customers are interested, creating a low-confidence level in whether they should or shouldn’t be following up on those leads.

The new enhancements, called Path Analytics and PathFactory for Sales, instead shift the focus from clicks and form fills to what PathFactory calls “the only metric that really matters: time spent consuming content.”

With Path Analytics, users can see the impact their content is having in real time, and it’s integrated right into their existing Content Insight and Content Activation platforms, further helping them to make better, more informed marketing decisions. The data and analytics collected highlight the “impact of content and channels on pipeline generation and revenue, as well as content performance and ROI,” the release states. B2B marketers can also see how their key target accounts are reacting and engaging to the content further informing them if their marketing and content campaigns are successful.

The holy grail of sales teams is determining the level of readiness and interest potential buyers are at before they reach out to them. With PathFactory for Sales, those analytics and insights are delivered, up to the minute, right into their existing CRM, allowing them to prioritize those with the highest potential on the fly.

“PathFactory is the only platform that combines true content consumption data with relevant visitor attributes and CRM data, providing marketing and sales teams with a unified view of the role of content in the buyer’s journey and the impact of that content on sales pipeline and revenue,” said Mark Opauszky, CEO of PathFactory. “Finally, revenue teams can answer the questions that have plagued them since the dawn of marketing automation and take another significant step toward buyer enablement.”