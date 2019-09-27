Metro Toronto Convention Centre to install weapon detection tech that uses machine learning

Weapons detection technology that uses machine learning is set to be tested at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) later this year.

The technology, which is called Hexwave, was developed by the MIT Lincoln Library and exclusively licensed to Vancouver-based Liberty Defense. It uses 3D imaging and AI to assess and detect threats as groups of people pass its sensors.

“There’s really two major elements to the system. It’s the radio frequency that can transmit any part of it and then there’s the artificial intelligence side,” said Bill Riker, chief executive officer for Liberty Defense, in an interview with IT World Canada earlier this year when the same tech was rolled out at the Rogers Arena. “The Hexwave uses a low power radio frequency signal to illuminate the detection space. And then from that energy, which it emits into the space and captures reflection, it captures the signals to create 3D images in real-time. These 3D images are then analyzed by machine learning to go ahead and make a determination of whether or not it’s a weapon or if it’s just an anomaly or if it’s a standard item like a cellphone or set of keys.”

Liberty Defense has seven other agreements with facilities across the world for beta testing, including Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

But out of all of these agreements, MTCC will be the first convention centre to be brought into the fold, which Riker said is an essential facility type for testing.

“Convention centres are an essential part of a nations critical infrastructure because they serve as hubs for business events, entertainment, transportation, and community pride. They are also a key source of innovation on how people can interact at a mass level, so it is especially key to help provide a sense of security and safety in an ever-changing threat environment,” said Riker in a press release.

Vince Quattrociocchi, the vice-president of operations at the MTCC, said this is a great opportunity for their organization to preview technology that may be a part of their security operations moving forward.

“MTCC has a strong reputation for being on the cutting-edge of services and facility operations, which includes a proactive security philosophy that stays ahead of emerging threats. We are pleased to participate in testing for Hexwave along with other world-class venues. As we explore ideas for continuous operational improvements, we consistently look at technologies that can both enhance efficiency and security while delivering a positive customer experience,” said Quattrociocchi in a press release.