Hashtag Trending – WeWork Canada in limbo, Match.com sued, Facebook standards confusion

WeWork Canada’s plans are in limbo after its CEO exits, Match.com allegedly tricked hundreds of thousands of users into buying subscriptions, and Facebook confirms that politicians aren’t held to a higher standard on its platform.

On the heels of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann’s exit, users on LinkedIn are wondering where this leaves the company’s Canadian business. It’s a valid question, because Neumann isn’t the only recent exit from the company. WeWork’s top two Canadian executives left the company this summer, casting doubts over its plans to expand in the country. Toronto is one of the office-sharing company’s fastest-growing markets, and also operates in Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Some landlords in Canada are reporting issues with the company’s demands and leasing process, and WeWork will likely put off going public until next year, according to Bloomberg.

Received a love interest ad recently? It might have been a scam. Match.com allegedly tricked hundreds of thousands of users into buying subscriptions by sending them fake ads, according to a lawsuit filed by the FTC. The news, now trending on LinkedIn, suggests the dating site also lured customers with deceitful promotions, and later made it hard for them to dispute charges, or even cancel subscriptions. Match.com’s CEO has denied the FTC’s claims.

And lastly, trending on Reddit, news of Facebook finally putting into writing what many of us have known for years – the platform’s community “standards” don’t apply across the platform. The company recently clarified that politicians’ posts are officially exempt from Facebook’s fact checking and decency standards, with a few exceptions. Facebook’s VP of communications noted in a recent blog post that Facebook by default “will treat speech from politicians as newsworthy content that should, as a general rule, be seen and heard and that the company does not believe that it’s appropriate for it to “referee political debates”.

