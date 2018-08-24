Canadian AI marketer grows team

Toronto-based Atomic Reach continues to grow and shake up the field content marketing, announcing two new additions to its executive team.

It was announced last week Paul Roscoe as the new vice president of business development and strategic partnerships and Dean Perry as the new vice president of sales.

Atomic Reach also stated in the release that it has almost doubled its amount of employees in the past year, adding 10 new hires and bringing the total number of employees to 21.

These announcements come just after the technology company, which focuses on using artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize online marketing content, raised $3.4 million from shareholders, angel investors and investment funds to help “accelerate growth and expand its partnerships and market reach.”

By bringing Roscoe and Perry onto its team, Atomic Reach is hoping to achieve just that, said Bradley Silver the company’s chief executive officer, in the release. “Both [Roscoe] and [Perry] are uniquely skilled at forging new business relationships and helping startups grow rapidly, and we are excited to begin leveraging their expertise to help drive the company’s growth,” he said.

Roscoe has been in the technology and communications industries for 20 years, even working with Blackberry directing its business development.

“I am excited to join Atomic Reach,” he said in the release, stating that he hopes to build partner strategies and increase the company’s technology partnerships.

“Our latest round of funding allows us to accelerate our engagement with marketing technology stack vendors to bring our technology to market. Our ultimate goal is to make Atomic Reach’s content intelligence broadly available,” stated Roscoe.

Perry brings “a proven track record of helping SaaS tech startups and multimillion-dollar companies grow rapidly,” stated the release. He was recently vice president of sales at Toronto-based digital marketing company Reshift Media and has held leadership roles with Retail Council of Canada and Postmedia Network Inc..

Perry said in the release that he sees Atomic Reach’s platform as the future of content intelligence, and wants to bring this technology to all marketers.