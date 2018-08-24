LG unveils wearable robot

Wearable robots aren’t some futuristic invention, they’re already here, and LG Electronics Inc. is making a strong move into the market announcing its first ever wearable robots.

The LG CLOi SuitBot, as it is called, will be unveiled at IFA Berlin later this month and will be the latest addition to the Korean company’s line of service robots that currently operate in airports and hotels.

However this type of robot is something very different from the LG Guide Robot, Cleaning Robot and Serving Robot, it’s like a robot suit for humans.

This wearable robot, according to a Thursday press release, supports and enhances a user’s legs and body while walking and standing, allowing for more mobility and lower limb strength. It is designed to be used in the commercial sector for things like manufacturing, logistics and distribution.

To create the robot, LG worked invested in and worked with a start-up called SG Robotics which studies how these types of robots can improve quality of life for humans.

A wearable robot, otherwise known as an exoskeleton is not as uncommon as you may think and LG definitely isn’t the only company dabbling in the field.

Groups, [including Ford Motor Company which announced late last year that it was testing an exoskeleton prototype, and here in Canada, British Columbia-based Simon Fraser University which has created its own exoskeleton suit according to the Vancouver Sun], are creating and studying how these types of robots can help people with healthcare/mobility issues and how they can be utilized in commercial settings to help protect and strengthen human workers.

According to LG’s press release what differentiates CLOi SuitBot from its competition is how it moves and fits. “Naturally rotating joints will allow the CLOi SuitBot to move in a more relaxed and natural way,” states the release, “Its sandal-type shoes and automatic adjustment feature allow the wearer to get in and out of the suit more easily.”

The robot also operates with artificial intelligence (AI) technology that allows it to “learn and evolve”, analyzing biometric and environmental data to “suggest optimal movements and stances for maximum power efficiency.”

The CLOi SuitBot is part of LG’s larger attempts to bring AI to the commercial sector.

And according to the release, IFA Berlin conference goers will be able to visit LG’s booth and have the first chance to experience this wearable robot.