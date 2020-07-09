Building mobile apps a matter of getting the right info – CMO Talks

CMO Talks with IDC Research Director Peter Marston

At a time when individuals are being bombarded with messaging across multiple channels by dozens of brands, IDC Research Director Peter Marston said mobile apps can help tip the scales in favour of a particular brand.

In a recent CMO Talks podcast Marston said marketing organizations are always trying to gather as much information as they can about prospects – and about the clients they work with – as a way to provide a stronger customer experience. In 2020, said Marston, a lot of companies are building this strong connection with customers and prospects through mobile applications.

When asked about what goes into building a targeted, highly effective mobile app, Marston said user needs must be taken into consideration from the very start. That first assessment, he said, is key, and analytics are critical here.

“You can get good data through your web analytics in terms of seeing how people are interacting through websites, and what types of devices they’re using — whether they’re using a tablet or smartphone or laptop or desktop.” This is where intelligence and fact-finding pays off, in getting to know with precision what kinds of individuals make up your target audience. Knowing who’s using what devices makes app development more of an art than a shot in the dark.

To the question of what stage an app prototype designer and CMO should come together to firm up analytics requirements, Marston said it has to happen up front, and it involves pulling as much value as possible from the information available.

You have to draw out the right information at the beginning, he said, while you’re firming up what the app will be and what it will do. In terms of website analysis, it’s key that you get a handle on who’s visiting, where they’re located, et cetera. You’d be surprised at what sort of information you can get from that alone.

The real informational gold, however, comes when you drill down, uncovering not only where they are but also what devices they’re using, what OS and web browsers they’re on. This will give you a deeper understanding of how people are interacting with your site or sites. You’ll be able to build an effective mobile app development strategy behind that. You’ll be going after the right people, starting with a broad approach and then zeroing in one more specific groups.

For more information on the role of the CMO in app development, tune into this episode of CMO Talks.