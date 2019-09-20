Adobe partners with LinkedIn and Vidyard to bring new features to Marketo Engage

Adobe Inc. is bringing new capabilities to its marketing platform, Marketo Engage through partnerships with LinkedIn Corp. and Vidyard.

In a blog post Adobe explained that the expanded integration of LinkedIn will allow users of Marketo Engage, which is part of the Adobe Marketing Cloud on the Adobe Experience Cloud, to upload a list of leads and accounts from the Marketo platform into LinkedIn, which will then hunt out contacts within the social platform that are related to the accounts, allowing them to be served with paid advertising.

This feature is now available worldwide for all ABM Essentials customers.

It is an expansion of the LinkedIn integration that was announced in March.

The other feature that was added to Marketo Engage comes courtesy of Adobe’s partnership with Kitchener-based video marketing solution firm Vidyard.

This partnership will bring a full integration of Vidyard’s video marketing platform right into the Marketo Engage app. This will give users access to Vidyard’s user interface, which also includes video metrics, insights, and behaviors that Adobe says can be lacking when marketers are forced to use platforms like YouTube.

The new abilities brought with this integration include customizable playbacks with call-to-action links, forms, and gates from Marketo, detailed analytics from Vidyard, the ability to upload, download, store, and share videos through the platform, automatic SEO optimization of videos, and finally, to create a branded webpage that houses all of your videos.