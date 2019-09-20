Hashtag Trending – Huawei Mate 30 phones; Scotiabank data leak; Amazon buys electric trucks

Huawei officially launches Mate 30 smartphones, Scotiabank accidentally displays private code for public viewing, Amazon buys 100,000 electric delivery vehicles.



That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. It’s Friday, September 20th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending everywhere, Huawei today launched the Mate 30 series smartphone with triple cameras. The Mate 30 Pro has two 40 MP wide-angle cameras and an 8MP telephoto camera. It also brings gesture controls, bigger batteries, and 5G connectivity. The only downside is that it lacks Google apps due to Huawei’s friction with the US sanction, which leaves a Canadian release date hanging in the air.

Another day, another data leak, this time hitting closer to home than usual. First reported by The Register, Scotiabank has leaked internal source code and private login keys on Github, a version control website for software developers. The leaked repositories had been set to public permission status, which means anyone can scour through the source code. Scotiabank has since then removed the affected codebases and is investigating the breach.

Trending on Reddit, Amazon has just ordered 100,000 electric delivery trucks in its effort to go carbon neutral by 2040. The order will be fulfilled by the American automaker Rivian that specializes in sustainable transport. Switching to electric vehicles is just one way Amazon is looking to reduce its environmental footprint. The shopping and delivery giant is also looking to switch to solar power and reduce carbon output in many business functions.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.