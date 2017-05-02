Canadians are happy with their wireless carrier

Canadian wireless carrier customer satisfaction is on the rise according to the J.D. Power 2017 Canadian Wireless Customer Care Study.

Based on a 1,000 point scale, the overall Canadian wireless customer care satisfaction rose to 746 from 738 in 2016, with Virgin Mobile leading the pack with a score of 801. This is followed by Koodo Mobile and Videotron at 796 and 789 respectively. Additionally, the in-store experience factor improved by 18 points in 2017.

And it seems that when it comes to customer satisfaction, the little things can go a long way.

“Representatives who are empowered to resolve issues on their own, are consistently courteous, and who show that they value the customer’s time are key for increasing the number of customers who feel their care experience was exceptional,” said Peter Cunningham, senior director and technology, media & telecom practice leader at J.D. Power in a statement.

Whether it be a phone customer service representative, in-store service, online service (via chat), or an automated response system, customers reported a higher customer satisfaction when faced with individuals who demonstrated courtesy, concern, and knowledge. Acts as simple as thanking a customer at the end of a chat session online tend to go the distance for customers reporting a delighted experience.

Other examples of simple acts that have gone a long way include: phone service representatives who offer assistance with other issues as well and greeting customers as they enter the retail location.

Then there are the reasons for higher customer satisfaction that you would expect – less frequent transferring between service representatives, shorter amount of time spent trying to solve an issue, and higher percentage of issues resolved. While obvious, these acts are important to customer satisfaction. According to the study, overall satisfaction is 837 when it takes less than five minutes to solve a problem compared to 693 when it is 10 minutes or more.

For more on the J.D. Power 2017 Canadian Wireless Customer Care Study, read more here.