Atlanta Falcons partners with NCR

NCR Software’s omni-channel solutions division will be working with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons to host a STEM-themed field day event for elementary school-age children. STEM – short for Science Technology Engineering and Math – has become a focus for the Falcons’ community outreach efforts.

The STEM-themed field day will take place at the Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy.

At the event, the students participating will build football field goal posts using NCR-provided supplies. Hollis Academy students will work to formulate measurements and angles to achieve an accurate, regulation-sized field goal. They will also consider the size and weight of the field goal and footballs in order to achieve maximum design points. Volunteers from NCR Software and IT teams, along with Falcons players, will keep track of how many field goals are made.

In addition to the field goal station, NCR will provide a technology experience with a Microsoft HoloLens, a headset that lets users see, hear, and interact with holograms. Teams will work with NCR volunteers to build a virtual hamburger using augmented reality. This portion of the STEM Station will not be competitive but will serve as an interactive technology integration.

Throughout the two-day event, approximately 500 students are expected to take part and they will be separated into teams by grade level. Student teams will compete on a point system for a prize at the end of the day. Falcons players free safety Ricardo Allen and wide receiver Justin Hardy, cheerleaders, and team mascot Freddie Falcon will present awards to the winners of each grade level.

Yvonne Whitaker, NCR Foundation Lead, said the company is thrilled about this opportunity as one of NCR’s core beliefs as a company is to give back to the communities where we work and live. Volunteerism, she added, is a great way to help others lay a foundation for their success.