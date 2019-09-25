YouTube brings its ticketing feature to Canada

By Pragya Sehgal

YouTube has partnered with Ticketmaster and Eventbrite to bring their ticketing feature to Canada.

The feature was made available Sept. 24 and allows Canadians to see listings from live events of their favourite artists, throughout Canada and the U.S., on to their respective YouTube official artist channels and purchase tickets to their more desired events with just one click.

“Ticketmaster and YouTube both serve massive audiences of music lovers across North America, so it was natural for us to bring our successful U.S. partnership to Canada,” said Dan Armstrong, senior vice-president and general manager of distributed commerce for Ticketmaster, N.A. “Now it will be easier than ever for Canadian fans to visit their favorite artist’s official channel, enjoy their music videos, and get tickets to their next concert, all in the same place.”

According to the Google Official Canada Blog, monthly statistics indicate that YouTube is visited by more than 1 billion music fans wanting to discover new music or connect with their favourite music artists.

“Our integration with YouTube helps to bring music fans together with the artists they love at venues local to them. With so many incredible musicians, venues and festivals in Canada, we’re thrilled for this to be the first market outside the U.S. to benefit from this partnership. So many people use YouTube to connect with musicians that making the discovery and purchase of concert tickets easy is a win-win for fans, artist and venues, alike,” said Tamara Mendelsohn, vice-president and general manager of marketplace for Eventbrite.

The blog post noted live events are a major source of revenue for music artists, and this feature also aims to help these artists keep their fans well-informed about all their upcoming live shows in Canada and the U.S.