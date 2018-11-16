Waterloo cloud management company wins Emmy Award for Tech and Engineering

Waterloo cloud management company Dejero has been given the Technology & Engineering Emmy Award for ‘excellence in engineering creativity.’

Dejero, which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, announced that it received the award Thursday.

The company provides video transport and internet connectivity for mobile or in remote locations. According to the press release it works with “the biggest names in various industries around the world for broadcast-quality video transport and high-bandwidth network connectivity.”

Founder and chief innovation and strategy officer Bogdan Frusina expressed Dejero’s excitement over the win.

“We are honoured to have won such a prestigious award,” he stated in the release, “we started this journey a decade ago, driven by the desire to solve the connectivity challenges of television journalists in the field. We are proud to have greatly simplified and dramatically reduced the cost of broadcasting live from remote locations, helping to transform how news and live event coverage is delivered.”

Dejero offers video transport and connectivity solutions that includes transmitters, receivers, cloud services and mobile apps.

The Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards is an annual accolade from the National Academy of Television Arts. It is given to individuals, companies or organizations that create innovations in the field of transmissions, recording or the reception of television.

The Waterloo-based company was given ‘Pioneering Reliable Transmission Method for Live Contribution and Distribution TV Links’ Emmy for helping “broadcasters contribute live content from the field, providing newsgathering crews with greater flexibility from where they can transmit a live shot, and at a fraction of the cost of conventional uplink technology,” stated the release.

Previous winners include Apple TV, Netflix, Microsoft, Youtube and Sony.

Dejero will be recognized at the 70th annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards held in Las Vegas on April 7.